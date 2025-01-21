BCCI Gives Another Jolt To PCB's Champions Trophy Ambitions, India's CT 2025 Jersey To Undergo Big Change

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has become an absolute circus ever since Pakistan was announced as its host. The PCB who are known for their uncertain management and where chairmen change overnight have been constantly being engaged in a hidden battle with the BCCI over organising the tournament. The world's richest cricket board refused to play the marquee tournament beginning from February 19 in the neighbouring country after not getting clearance from the government, hence, a 'Hybrid Model’ was adopted wherein the Indian team is scheduled to play its matches in Dubai. However, a lot of drama had already happened before the decision was taken as there were speculations for the tournament to be moved outside Pakistan. The PCB threatened to boycott the competition and didn't even agree to a ‘Hybrid Model’. However, at last, the PCB understood where they stood in world cricket and agreed on the ‘Hybrid Model’.

BCCI Ditches PCB Once Again

With less than a month left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the BCCI has once again ditched the PCB. The latest incident is of Team India's official jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where they have refused to print Pakistan's name. It is a norm that teams print the name of the host ahead of any ICC tournament, though, in the BCCI's case, they have refused to do so. Previously, Pakistan also printed India's name on their jerseys during the 2021 T20 World Cup despite it being rescheduled to UAE. India will not be playing any of their matches in Pakistan and Emirates Cricket Board being co-hosts of the tournament, the BCCI have decided not to engrave Pakistan's name on the team's official jersey. Apart from this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma will also not travel to Pakistan for the captain's photoshoot and press meet.

PCB Official Accuses BCCI

As quoted by NDTV, a PCB official accused the BCCI of bringing politics into cricket. He stated that the BCCI are not travelling to Pakistan and not allowing Rohit Sharma to attend the tournament opening ceremony, however, he believed that ICC will not let this happen. He said, “BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan.”