'My Vision Is To...': Jay Shah Drops First Reaction After Taking Over As ICC Chair

Jay Shah has officially taken over as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has shared his vision for the future of cricket. Shah's priorities include leveraging cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, growing the women's game and making cricket more accessible to people worldwide. He also emphasized the importance of Test cricket and its stature in the sport.

Jay Shah brings a wealth of experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). He has also played important roles as the President of the Asian Cricket Council and as Chair of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee. Jay Shah served as the Honorary Secretary of the BCCI for five years before taking over the role of ICC Chair.

Jay Shah's first reaction after taking over as ICC Chair

"I am deeply honoured to begin my role as ICC Chair today. Cricket is a sport that unites millions across the globe, and this is a moment of immense responsibility and opportunity," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

"As we enter a transformative phase for cricket, I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to grow the game’s global footprint and create new avenues for its development."

"From grassroots initiatives to marquee events, my vision is to make cricket accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide."

"Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game, and I am dedicated to preserving its stature while enhancing its appeal to fans. Simultaneously, women's cricket will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy as we take the sport to new horizons."

"I thank all Member Boards for their trust and support. Together, we will strive to take cricket to unprecedented heights, inspiring the next generation and uniting communities through our great game of cricket."