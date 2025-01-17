BCCI Selectors Convene To Pick India's Champions Trophy Squad On Saturday, Bumrah's Fitness, Jaiswal's Slot In Focus

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will convene here on Saturday to pick India's squad for the Champions Trophy, and they will have to deal with two tricky scenarios — the fitness of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and how to fit in Yashasvi Jaiswal in the provisional 15.

Bumrah had suffered back spasms during the recent Sydney Test against Australia and did not bowl on the final day at SCG.

He has been advised "off-loading" and his fitness is being monitored closely by the physios at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

So, Agarkar and his colleagues along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma will ponder deeply over Bumrah's fitness status before taking a final call on his inclusion.

A clarity over the vexed scenario will be given once Agarkar and Rohit address a press conference post the selection committee meeting.

That Rohit attending the press do is also the clearest indication of him retaining the captaincy in the ODIs, despite swirling speculations about his future in Test cricket after a dismal tour to Australia.

In an Instagram video, the 37-year-old was seen playing his signature shots, including flicks, drives, lofted hits, and pulls against the white ball during a training session here.

Then there has also been a clamour from all corners to include Jaiswal in the squad.

The 23-year-old is in fine form right now, and he will also offer the left-hand variety at the top, reasons listed in favour of his selection.

But Jaiswal's selection could put him in direct competition with KL Rahul as Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are certainties as India's top four.

So, if you need Jaiswal too in the squad then it's a tough proposition for the selectors.

It could also be that Jaiswal will be given a chance against England in the three-match ODI series, and prefer Rahul for the ICC event.

The squad for the rubber against England too will be picked on Saturday.

The primary wicketkeeper batter slot could be allotted to Rishabh Pant as Sanju Samson skipping the Vijay Hazare Trophy has not gone down well with the powers that be.

Dhruv Jurel could come into picture in that scenario as second stumper.

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami will be in the squad given that he has has played most of the domestic matches, and has also been drafted into India's squad for the five-match home T20I series against England.

The other name that could come up for discussion is that of on-song Karun Nair, who has so far hammered 752 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 752 with five hundreds.

But it is tough to find a place for him in the already densely populated middle-order that will also have all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

However, Karun could get a call for the one-dayers against England.

The selectors will also seek clarity on star wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's fitness, as he has been recuperating from a long-standing groin injury.

Kuldeep had shared videos of him bowling in his social media accounts, and that might be counted as a good sign ahead of the selection meeting.