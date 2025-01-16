Search icon
  Mandatory Domestic Cricket, Restriction On Families: BCCI's 10-Point Diktat To End Superstar Culture

Published 22:59 IST, January 16th 2025

Mandatory Domestic Cricket, Restriction On Families: BCCI’s 10-Point Diktat To End Superstar Culture

Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the national cricket team.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Cricket Team | Image: BCCI

Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home.

The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

BCCI's guidelines for players
BCCI's guidelines for players.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns.

The document also states that from now on, players won't be allowed to travel separately during a tour and would also be discouraged from leaving early in case a tour or a match ends early. 

Updated 23:22 IST, January 16th 2025

