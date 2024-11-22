'Best Thing I Have Heard From Gautam Sir': Nitish Reddy Reveals How Gambhir's Words Helped Him

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Indian cricketer, admitted to feeling nervous ahead of his Test debut against Australia in Perth, notoriously known as a fast bowler's paradise. However, he drew confidence from head coach Gautam Gambhir's words of wisdom, which helped him shake off his jitters.

Gautam Gambhir had advised Nitish Reddy to face the bouncers fearlessly, as if "taking a bullet for the country." Embracing this mindset, Nitish made a commendable debut, scoring 41 runs off 59 balls, and bringing some respectability to India's otherwise lackluster batting performance, which saw them post a modest total of 150 in their first innings at the Optus Stadium.

Nitish Reddy reveals Gautam Gambhir's advice

"I heard a lot about the Perth wicket. There was a bit of nervousness. It was in the back of my mind that everyone was talking about the bounce on Perth wicket. But then I remembered the chat I had with Gautam sir after our last practice session," Nitish told reporters during the post-day press meet.

"He was mentioning that 'when you get a bouncer, take it on your shoulder. It was like taking a bullet for your country'. That just boosted me. When he said that I felt that I needed to take the bullet for the country. That's the best thing I have heard from Gautam sir," he added.

The 21-year-old revealed that he was told about the impending debut a day ahead of the first Test, but gathered himself with a quiet dinner and an evening round of cycling.

"We got to know (him and pacer Harshit Rana) about our debut just one day ago, and we were excited. We were having dinner and we were keeping calm as last week.

"We did not want to take too much pressure. We had a cycle ride as well last evening, so that was good." he said.

Nitish was delightfully surprised when star batter and his idol, Virat Kohli, handed him the Test cap in the morning.

"It was a great feeling (getting a cap from Kohli). I have always dreamed about playing for India and it was a fantastic moment. Virat bhai is my idol when I started playing cricket. So getting a cap from him was a happy moment for me," he gushed.

Nitish and Rishabh Pant added 48 runs for the seventh wicket to carry India from 73 for six to 121 before the latter got out for 37.

The Andhra cricketer said it was a good experience playing with Pant.

"It was good, you know, Rishabh is an aggressive batsman. He knows his game well and he was guiding me at that time as well. So, it was good playing with Rishabh," he added.

The Indian bowling unit under Jasprit Bumrah counterpunched to reduce the Aussies to 67 for seven at close, and Nitish said discipline was the watch word of the visiting bowlers.

"We were trying to hit the right areas. We were discussing disciplined bowling, so that's what I think Bumrah, Siraj and Harshit have done.

"Obviously, the wicket is helping a lot and we don't need to do a lot to get the wicket, just bowl in the right areas and let the ball do the rest," he said.

Nitish Reddy also lauded Bumrah’s captaincy.

"He is very good...things like change of overs and spells were really good," he said.