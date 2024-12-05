Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:25 IST, December 5th 2024

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gets A Hat-trick After RCB Buys Him For 10.75 Crore In IPL 2025 Auction

This impressive performance comes on the heels of RCB acquiring his services for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Virat Kohli | Image: AP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the spotlight after a sensational hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday. This impressive performance comes on the heels of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquiring his services for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction last month.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up a hat-trick

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hat-trick was a masterclass in bowling, as he dismissed Mumbai Indians ' buy Robin Minz, Bal Krishna, and Vivekanand Tiwari in consecutive deliveries. His impressive figures of 3/6 from four overs, including a maiden, helped Uttar Pradesh secure a thrilling 10-run win over Jharkhand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the player of the match for his bowling masterclass.

This performance is a testament to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's enduring talent and his ability to deliver under pressure. With 294 international wickets and over 300 T20 wickets, Kumar is undoubtedly one of India's most skilled pacers even though he may be far far away from getting picked in the Indian cricket team again.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's resurgence is a welcome boost for RCB, who will be counting on him to lead their bowling attack in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. His experience and skill will be invaluable assets for the team, and his recent form suggests that he is ready to make a significant impact. Now, the task in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hands like that of his teammates will be to help RCB win their maiden IPL title.  

Also Read: 'He Will Open!': Rohit Sharma Issues Strong Support for KL Rahul's Role Ahead of Adelaide Test

Also Read: 'Clearly The Best': Ricky Ponting's Jaw-Dropping Comment To End The Bumrah vs McGrath Debate

Updated 17:26 IST, December 5th 2024

IPL Mumbai Indians

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.