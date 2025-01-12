Published 16:26 IST, January 12th 2025
Big Update On The 2025 Edition Of Indian Premier League, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla Announces Start Date
The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025
The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025, said IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla.
