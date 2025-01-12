Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Big Update On The 2025 Edition Of Indian Premier League, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla Announces Start Date

Published 16:26 IST, January 12th 2025

Big Update On The 2025 Edition Of Indian Premier League, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla Announces Start Date

The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Top 5 Batters With The Most Runs In The History Of The IPL | Image: PTI

The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025, said IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla.

(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)

Updated 16:40 IST, January 12th 2025

IPL
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: