Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:22 IST, December 13th 2024

Team India To Play Champions Trophy 2025 Matches In Dubai, PCB Accepts Hybrid Mode | REPORTS

A fresh update over the ICC Champions Trophy emerges and reports have claimed that the tournament will take place in the hybrid format.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy Title | Image: X/@ACBofficials

A fresh update has surfaced over the Champions Trophy as the International Cricket Council [ICC] have approved the hybrid model for the marquee cricket tournament. As per multiple reports, an agreement has been made by the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] and the Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI].

In addition, both parties have also agreed that Pakistan need not to travel to India during the T20 World Cup 2026 as their league game are reportedly expected to take place in Colombo. While no compensation has been handed to the PCB, they will get to host a women's ICC tournament after 2027.

More to follow…

Updated 19:56 IST, December 13th 2024

Champions Trophy T20 World Cup Pakistan

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.