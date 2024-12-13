Published 19:22 IST, December 13th 2024
Team India To Play Champions Trophy 2025 Matches In Dubai, PCB Accepts Hybrid Mode | REPORTS
A fresh update over the ICC Champions Trophy emerges and reports have claimed that the tournament will take place in the hybrid format.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy Title | Image: X/@ACBofficials
A fresh update has surfaced over the Champions Trophy as the International Cricket Council [ICC] have approved the hybrid model for the marquee cricket tournament. As per multiple reports, an agreement has been made by the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] and the Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI].
In addition, both parties have also agreed that Pakistan need not to travel to India during the T20 World Cup 2026 as their league game are reportedly expected to take place in Colombo. While no compensation has been handed to the PCB, they will get to host a women's ICC tournament after 2027.
More to follow…
Updated 19:56 IST, December 13th 2024