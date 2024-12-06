Adelaide Oval Floodlights Break Down Twice, Players Unhappy As Unique Disruption Causes Play Delay

The India-Australia play at the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series saw a unique moment happen in the pink ball test at the Adelaide Oval. With the second Test match being played under the lights, the play continued after sunset and fans came in huge numbers to watch the game. However, the day one play also met with an interruption as the floodlights at the venue temporarily gave out.

IND vs AUS: Floodlight Failure Temporarily Disrupt Play At Pink Ball Test At Adelaide Oval

In a shocking turn of events, the floodlights at the Adelaide Oval gave up at a point when the third session of the second India vs Australia test match was happening. The disruption of floodlights caused a delay in play, and it is something that probably has not happened before. The evening session faced a disruption and despite they were brief, frustration built up over the visiting side.

The lights gave up on two instances as Harshit Rana was about to bowl when the lights went down for the second time. Team India players did not look happy with the day as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah looked discontent as he interacted with the on-field umpire. Even Harshit Rana, who was about to bowl a delivery, was not happy with the disruption. But the problem was resolved as the lights came back and the play was resumed. Amid the delay, the fans inside the Oval were quick to turn on the torch of their phones until the floodlights came back in action.

