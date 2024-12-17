Brisbane Weather Report: Rain To Disrupt IND's WTC Final Hopes In Gabba? Minor Flood Warning Issued

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Brisbane: The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is at a very crucial juncture with the rain playing all kinds of trick with both the teams. The weather at the Gabba, Brisbane was always expected to disrupt the third match of the series, but nonetheless it has helped India as far as the outcome of the third match is concerned. India did avoid the follow-on during Day Four's play in the third Test match, but India's chances to win the match is nothing but impossible.

India do have a lot of thanking to do to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who fought bravely and played their hearts out to save India from the embarrassment of a follow-on. Some late onslaught by Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah might have saved India, but the battle looks far from over. India's batting hasn't lived up to its reputation and as things stand now, even one session looks enough for Australia to win up India's innings.

Weather Forecast For Day 5 Of Gabba Test

Right now, a draw is the only thing that can save India and can avoid Australia from taking a lead in the series. The Indian team and its supporters will be hoping for the skies to open up on the fifth and the final day of the Test match. As per the latest weather forecasts, rain is expected once again at the Gabba.

Weather Forecast for Brisbane on December 18 | Image: Screengrab from Accuweather

The majority of the rainfall might be seen in the early hours of the day according to Accuweather. There is a 90% chance and Accuweather has also included a minor flood warning for the place.

Weather Forecast for Brisbane for IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 5 | Image: Screengrab from Accuweather

The second half of the day will also continue to remain overcast with minor showers possibly to halt play at regular intervals. Australia might have fancied their chances of winning the match, but the Brisbane showers might help India make a narrow escape.

WTC Final A Distant Dream For India