Brisbane Weather Update: Rain to Play Spoilsport During 3rd Test at Gabba - Check FORECAST

Brisbane Weather Update: Going by the weather over the past few days, the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia may face rain interruptions. Rain during December is 'unusual' in Western Australia. Brisbane has now become the ‘wettest place in the whole of Queensland', according to Weatherzone. On Wednesday, the city received a rainfall of 75.8m.

BRISBANE WEATHER FORECAST

With the Test match a couple of days away, the forecast is bleak - something the fans would dread. The silver lining is that the website claims that the opening day would have clear skies as per the forecast. For the first day, the chance of rain is around 20 per cent and roughly a 50 per cent chance of a storm. To add to the agony, the humidity levels ‘will be oppressive’, ranging between 60 per cent to 95 per cent throughout the five scheduled days of play.’

HOW BGT STANDS AFTER TWO TESTS

Meanwhile, Australia beat India in the second Test at Adelaide in under three days to level the series 1-1. India had won the opening game of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. The third Test in that regard is important as both teams would look to take a lead.

Reeling from their humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test, the under-fire Indian batters, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , turned their attention to red-ball preparations with an intensive net session in Adelaide yesterday.

While Australia moved to Brisbane for the third Test from Saturday, the Indian team chose to stay back, focusing on honing their red-ball skills, particularly their defensive techniques and judgment in leaving deliveries.