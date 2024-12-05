Search icon
Published 18:22 IST, December 5th 2024

Chairman Jay Shah Vows To Take Cricket To 'unprecedented Heights' After ICC Headquarters Visit

Newly-appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah on Thursday vowed to take cricket to "unprecedented heights" following his first visit to the headquarters of the game's global governing body as its head.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC Chairman Jay Shah | Image: BCCI

Newly-appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah on Thursday vowed to take cricket to "unprecedented heights" following his first visit to the headquarters of the game's global governing body as its head.

Elected unopposed in August, the 36-year-old Shah became the youngest and fifth Indian to take over as the ICC chair. His term began on December 1.

Shah visited the ICC Headquarters in Dubai for the first time in his role as chairman as he described it as "productive and inspiring." "While I am encouraged by what I have seen, I recognise that this is just the beginning," Shah stated in an ICC release.

"The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision." Speaking after meeting with ICC Board Directors and staff, Shah emphasised the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of cricket.

"This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport.

"I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward.” ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja commended Shah for his ambitious vision for the sport.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Jay Shah to the role and share our enthusiasm for his tenure,” Khawaja said.

“Shah’s ambition and experience will be instrumental in guiding the ICC and the sport into the future. It has been a very productive visit for everyone, and we look forward to working alongside him, the Members and ICC team in achieving success.” Shah succeeded Greg Barclay, who had held the post of ICC chairman since 2020.

Updated 18:22 IST, December 5th 2024

