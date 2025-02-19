Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ Clash in Karachi Turns Into Comical Affair After Less Crowd Turnout And Scary Air Show

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and New Zealand have kickstarted the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy , which is returning after more than seven years. The International Cricket Council (ICC) assigned the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but the tournament is being played in the Hybrid Model. PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi made some very tall claims about making the Champions Trophy a very grand affair, but it is turning out to be nothing but comical in every sense.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had tested the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Stadium during the Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand tri-nation series. The PCB had already received a lot of flak due to the delay in the construction of the stadiums, but right now, it seems as if things are not going as planned by the PCB. The less crowd turnout in the stadiums is one of the reasons why the PCB's arrangements are under the radar.

Michael Vaughan's Blunt Take on Less Crowd Turnout

Pakistan is hosting a multi-nation ICC event after a span of 29 long years. The Pakistan citizens and fans were overly expressive and excited about the Champions Trophy, but it looks as if they haven't been told about the start date of the tournament. The Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy opener hosted by Karachi saw a very low crowd turnout. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to give his blunt remark on the issue.

The PCB conducted an air show before the first over of the Champions Trophy opener. What was hilarious to see was the reaction of the crowd and the New Zealand batters. Devon Conway, who was all padded up and was ready to walk out, was visibly frightened.

