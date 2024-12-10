Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:01 IST, December 10th 2024

CT 2025 Schedule Announcement Delayed by ICC Due to BIZARRE Demand From PCB

If reports are to be believed, the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model - then why is there a delay in the announcement of the schedule?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohsin Naqvi, Jay Shah | Image: X/@TheRealPCB, ANI Photo

If reports are to be believed, the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model - then why is there a delay in the announcement of the schedule? There is a delay because the PCB has asked the ICC for a written assurance that in the future - even if India is hosting an ICC tournament - Pakistan will play their matches in Dubai. This includes the 2025 Women's World Cup and the 2026 Me's T20 World Cup .

ALSO READ: WATCH | Broadcasters START Campaign Despite ICC Not Having Released Schedule

‘Decision on CT most likely by Wednesday’

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," a source close to the proceedings told.

ALSO READ:

PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.

Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also told Naqvi that it was not just about money and that the sentiments of the public should also be taken into consideration.

Naqvi, on Sunday, briefed Sharif on the behind-the-scenes developments but the PCB didn't reveal details of the meeting.

"The Prime Minister assured his complete support to the PCB on the issue and appreciated the stance taken by the (PCB) chairman on India refusing to play in Pakistan in the mega-event," the source said.
 

Jonathan Trott's Contract Extended by ACB as Team Prepares for CT 2025Jonathan Trott's Contract Extended by ACB as Team Prepares for CT 2025
Saudi Arabia All Set To Host 2034 World Cup, Decision Out On WednesdaySaudi Arabia All Set To Host 2034 World Cup, Decision Out On Wednesday
Untitled StoryUntitled Story

Updated 14:32 IST, December 10th 2024

Champions Trophy T20 World Cup Pakistan

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.