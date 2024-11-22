Published 15:10 IST, November 22nd 2024
‘Clinically Cancer Free’: Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Wins Year Long Battle Against DEADLY Disease
Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently announced that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was finally cancer free after a year long battle with the disease.
- SportFit
Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently announced that his wife is finally cancer free. His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been battling cancer for over a year now and the former Indian cricketer announced that she was finally clinically cancer free after a year. The former Indian cricketer played for India from 1983 till 1999. After his retirement from cricket, Navjot Singh Sidhu entered into politics and was a member of the Punjab Congress committee.
In a press conference, the former batter gave the good news regarding his wife and her battle with cancer.
‘Clinically Cancer Free’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Announces Heartwarming News Regarding His Wife
While addressing a press conference, the former opening batter opened up on his wife's battle with cancer and that finally after over a year she had won the battle against cancer and was clinically free from the deadly disease.
"Around 1.5-2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) was detected with cancer. She struggled, ran from pillar to post, and she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted. Today, I am glad to announce that Noni has been declared clinically cancer free," said Navjot Singh Sidhu during a press conference.
Navjot Kaur Defies All Odds To Win Battle Against Cancer
Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was given only a 3% chance of survival and she defied all odds to win her battle against the disease.
“She defeated cancer not because we had money but because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine. Cancer can be treated effectively even at government hospitals,” Navjot Singh Sidhu further added while speaking at the press conference.
