‘Clinically Cancer Free’: Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Wins Year Long Battle Against DEADLY Disease

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently announced that his wife is finally cancer free. His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been battling cancer for over a year now and the former Indian cricketer announced that she was finally clinically cancer free after a year. The former Indian cricketer played for India from 1983 till 1999. After his retirement from cricket, Navjot Singh Sidhu entered into politics and was a member of the Punjab Congress committee.

In a press conference, the former batter gave the good news regarding his wife and her battle with cancer.

‘Clinically Cancer Free’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Announces Heartwarming News Regarding His Wife

While addressing a press conference, the former opening batter opened up on his wife's battle with cancer and that finally after over a year she had won the battle against cancer and was clinically free from the deadly disease.

"Around 1.5-2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) was detected with cancer. She struggled, ran from pillar to post, and she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted. Today, I am glad to announce that Noni has been declared clinically cancer free," said Navjot Singh Sidhu during a press conference.

Navjot Kaur Defies All Odds To Win Battle Against Cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was given only a 3% chance of survival and she defied all odds to win her battle against the disease.