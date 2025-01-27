Published 19:23 IST, January 27th 2025
'Pandya Closest To Replicating MS Dhoni': Hardik’s Composed Nature Evokes Comparison With Former Team India Skipper
Former India batting coach makes a huge comparison between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, saying that the all-rounder is the closest person as a finisher like MSD.
Team India's premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has been a crucial part of Team India in white-ball cricket. While the cricketer has been absent from the red-ball circuit, Hardik has been a part of the white-ball tours and plays a pivotal part. His all-around skills, which include big-hitting abilities and superior fast-bowling tactics, make him a legitimate threat to the opposition. His prowess elicited comparisons with a former Indian skipper.
Ex-India Coach Draws Parallels Between Hardik Pandya & MS Dhoni
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has expressed his fondness for all-rounder Hardik Pandya and found a distinct parallel between him and a former India skipper. Bangar explained he can replicate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role as a finisher in the Indian ODI set-up and has the tendency to take the game deep, similar to the former skipper.
“In 50-over matches, Pandya has come the closest to replicating MS Dhoni's role as a finisher. Dhoni used to take games deep, and his influence is most visible on Pandya. We've seen him take games to the 49th or 50th over and secure wins. At the same time, he's capable of rebuilding an innings if the team is struggling at 30-4. His ability to adapt to various situations is amazing.
"Deep down, every cricketer aspires to grow, and I believe Pandya will hope for another chance to captain the Indian team," Sanjay Bangar explained during an appearance on the Star Sports' programme 'Deep Point'.
Bangar Applauds Hardik Pandya's Graciousness
Team India's premier all-rounder has had good numbers in white-ball cricket. Hardik Pandya has played 86 ODIs in which he has scored 1769 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 110 plus and has also taken 84 wickets. Despite having promising numbers, the all-rounder was overlooked for T20I captaincy and Suryakumar Yadav was named as the captain after Rohit Sharma retired. A major dispute emerged among the Indian cricket fans when the all-rounder was neglected. But Hardik had no ill will, and Bangar commended Pandya's poise and maturity throughout the changeover.
"It takes a person with a big heart to face everything with a smile. His graciousness in passing the captaincy to Suryakumar was commendable," Bangar added.
