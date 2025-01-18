Published 20:01 IST, January 18th 2025
Confidence Soars for Mohammad Shami’s Resurgence as BCCI Chief Selector Speaks Out On India Pacer's Return
Following Mohammad Shami's selection for Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar looks to be excited for the pace bowler.
Mohammad Shami has found his way back to the India fold after he was selected for the upcoming ICC tournament, the Champions Trophy 2025. The return will give an additional boost to the Men in Blue, given that Jasprit Bumrah's status is in limbo as the pace spearhead deals with an injury. After failing to pull off a return in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Shami is all set for a return to the India Blue in an ICC event. As the superstar makes a return, Ajit Agarkar heaps praise on Shami and praised his characteristics as a pace bowler
Chief Selector Rooting For Mohammad Shami's Comeback During Champions Trophy 2025
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar goes gaga on Mohammad Shami after the pace bowler was elected for Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The former cricketer believes that one does not have to worry about quality in Shami's bowling. He also offered a reason for the inclusion in T20I, as they wanted him to get acclimated to the momentum and stringencies.
"You don’t have to talk about quality when it comes to Shami. We picked him for T20Is just to get him up to speed with the rigours of ODIs.
"His fitness had nothing to do with white-ball cricket. We tried to take him to Australia," Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said while speaking to the media during a press conference.
Team India's Bowling Strength Takes Center Stage for the Upcoming Champions Trophy 2025
Team India, which includes the typical top-order batsmen like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma, is a formidable force. In terms of bowling, after missing a significant amount of time, Mohammad Shami will be trying to make an impression when he returns. All-rounders Hardik
Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to join the team, and Arshdeep Singh will assist him. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav will return from an injury. The Indian team is strong and would be among the leading contenders for the championship going into the competition.
