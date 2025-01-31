Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 21:18 IST, January 31st 2025

DDCA Felicitates Virat Kohli For Playing 100 Tests At Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi and District Cricket Association honoured Indian superstar Virat Kohli on Friday for reaching the milestone of 100 Test matches, which he accomplished in March 2022. Since that historic match, Kohli has participated in 23 more Test matches.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Virat Kohli during Delhi vs Railways Ranji game | Image: PTI

Indian superstar Virat Kohli was on Friday felicitated by the Delhi and District Cricket Association for playing 100 Tests, a milestone he achieved back in March 2022.

Kohli has played 23 more Tests since that landmark game. But considering he is in the national capital for his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012, the DDCA decided to honour him.

Ishant Sharma and Virender Sehwag are the other two cricketers from Delhi who have gone on to feature in 100 Tests.

"This was pending for a long time. As he was here, we thought to honour him," said a DDCA official.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitely presented a memento and shawl on the occasion. The brief felicitation event took place after stumps on day two.

The DDCA had presented a cheque of Rs 75 lakh to a family member of Kohli last year, following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli was dismissed on six in the morning session.

Updated 21:18 IST, January 31st 2025

