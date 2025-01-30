Virat Kohli ahead of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Game | Image: PTI

The King has returned to his yard as Virat Kohli is all set for his return to domestic cricket. After nearly 12 years, the modern day cricketing great would be a part of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament and will be led by the 25-year-old Ayush Badoni. Kohli's return will take place at his home turf in Delhi when his side would lock horns against the Railways.