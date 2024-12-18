'Deserved A Much Better Farewell': Former All-Rounder Echoes Every Indian Fan's Wish For Ashwin

The cricketing world is still reeling from the news of Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket. The Indian spin maestro announced his decision to hang up his boots after the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

R Ashwin's illustrious career has been marked by numerous records and accolades. With 765 wickets to his name, he is the second-highest wicket-taker from India, behind only Anil Kumble. His Test match statistics are equally impressive, with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 matches.

Mohammad Kaif feels Ashwin deserved a better farewell

As news of Ashwin's retirement spread, the cricket fraternity came together to pay tribute to the legendary spinner. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to express his admiration for Ashwin, calling him the "greatest Indian off-spinner" and a "modern-day great."

Mohammad Kaif's sentiment was echoed by many, who felt that Ashwin deserved a more fitting farewell. "Sharpest cricketing brain and very skilled bowler. For me, R Ashwin is the greatest Indian off-spinner, true Test all-rounder, and a modern-day great. Somehow, I feel he deserved a much better farewell," Kaif wrote.