Published 16:23 IST, December 18th 2024

'Deserved A Much Better Farewell': Former All-Rounder Echoes Every Indian Fan's Wish For Ashwin

R Ashwin's illustrious career has been marked by numerous records and accolades. With 765 wickets to his name, he is the second-highest wicket-taker from India.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ashwin receives a guard of honour in his 100th Test | Image: BCCI

The cricketing world is still reeling from the news of Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket. The Indian spin maestro announced his decision to hang up his boots after the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

R Ashwin's illustrious career has been marked by numerous records and accolades. With 765 wickets to his name, he is the second-highest wicket-taker from India, behind only Anil Kumble. His Test match statistics are equally impressive, with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 matches.

Mohammad Kaif feels Ashwin deserved a better farewell

As news of Ashwin's retirement spread, the cricket fraternity came together to pay tribute to the legendary spinner. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to express his admiration for Ashwin, calling him the "greatest Indian off-spinner" and a "modern-day great."

Mohammad Kaif's sentiment was echoed by many, who felt that Ashwin deserved a more fitting farewell. "Sharpest cricketing brain and very skilled bowler. For me, R Ashwin is the greatest Indian off-spinner, true Test all-rounder, and a modern-day great. Somehow, I feel he deserved a much better farewell," Kaif wrote.

Ashwin's impressive career statistics are a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport. He is the second-fastest bowler to take 500 Test wickets, achieving the feat in just 98 matches. His 37 five-wicket hauls in an innings are the second-most in Test cricket history, behind only the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

Also Read: Cricket Fraternity Reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin's Surprising Retirement from International Cricket

Also Read: 'If I am Not Needed...': Rohit Sharma REVEALS Ashwin's Words Before Confirming Retirement

Updated 16:23 IST, December 18th 2024

