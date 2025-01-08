Despite BGT Failure, Gautam Gambhir to Continue as Coach; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Play Tests vs England - REPORT

Following the loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, once thought a lot of changes would be made to the Indian set-up, but that is not the case. As per a fresh report, Gautam Gambhir continues as the coach and the two stalwarts - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - they will not retire soon from Tests. There were speculations that Rohit and Kohli may call it a day in red-ball cricket after their shambolic show with the bat in Australia. Now, it looks like they will also feature in the Tests against England which will take place after five months.

‘No firing’

“Yes, there will be a review meeting but no firing. C’mon, you can’t sack a coach for the batters’ poor show in one series. Gautam Gambhir will remain the coach, and Virat and Rohit will feature in the England series. The focus is Champions Trophy ," IANS cited BCCI sources as saying.

At the end of the series, Gambhir was questioned about Virat and Rohit’s future in the side, but he remained non-committal, letting the senior duo decide their future.

“I can’t talk about the future of any player. It is up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have hunger and passion, they are tough people. Hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, whatever they plan, it will be in the best interest of Indian cricket," Gambhir said.