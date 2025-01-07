Search icon
Published 23:23 IST, January 7th 2025

Devajit Saikia, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia To Be Elected Unopposed At BCCI SGM

On January 12, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, the only two names on the final list of candidates, will be elected BCCI secretary and treasurer, respectively, without any opposition.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Devajit Saikia | Image: X/ @assamcric

Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will be elected BCCI secretary and treasurer, respectively, unopposed on January 12 after being the only two names featuring in the final list of contesting candidates.

The list of contesting candidates was prepared by BCCI electoral officer and former CEC of India, Achal Kumar Joti, on Tuesday.

The window to file the nominations ended last week while deadline to withdraw nominations ended at 2 PM on Tuesday. Since there were no withdrawals, the electoral officer published the list of contesting candidates at 5 PM on Tuesday.

The election will be held on the sidelines of the SGM on January 12 and the result, which is now a formality, will be announced on the same day.

Saikia has been working as the interim secretary of the BCCI since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1.

Bhatia filed the nomination for the treasurer's post after the post was left vacant by Ashish Shelar, who recently took oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

Updated 23:23 IST, January 7th 2025

