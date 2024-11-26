'Didn't Really Work': Glenn Maxwell Gives Jaw-Dropping Remark On His RCB Exit Before Joining PBKS

Glenn Maxwell will be making a shocking return to his former franchise as he has been picked up by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Auction. After an underwhelming 2024 season with RCB, Maxwell will be off to Punjab in the IPL 2025 season. The Australian all-rounder gets brutally honest upon his exit from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, revealing that things did not work out for him.

Glenn Maxwell Reflects on His RCB Journey, Credits Team for Reviving IPL Career

During an appearance at 'The Grade Cricketer' Podcast, Glenn Maxwell opened up on the time he spent with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL. He expressed delight in being a part of the storied IPL franchise and credited them for giving them a lifeline to add energy to his IPL career. However, Maxwell believes that the preceding season did not work in his favour, but the all-rounder is thankful for the positive time he spent with the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"I had a great time (at RCB). While I was at RCB, I had the biggest soft spot for Punjab. Obviously, having spent so much time there. And now I suppose it goes the other way around. They were incredible to me and probably gave me a lifeline to reinvigorate my IPL career. I hadn't had a lot of success, I think in those couple years leading up.

I had three really good years for them in a row and felt like everything was trending in the right direction. Also didn't really work out last year, but I'll always remember the time I spent with them just so positive. Right at the peak of my career in my early 30s, you understand your game very well. You're at that stage in your life. Married, have a kid, just to have their support on that part of the journey. The exit interview I had with them was sort of unexpected. They were so professional in the whole way they went about it, the time they invented with me and the time that was there," Glenn Maxwell said.