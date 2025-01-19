Disagreements Between Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma And Ajit Agarkar Delayed India's CT 2025 Squad Announcement: REPORT

Champions Trophy 2025: Is Gautam Gambhir being too dictatorial? Is the Gambhir era an extension of the Greg Chappell era in Indian cricket? Are Team India captain Rohit Sharma , Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir on the same page? These are the few questions that right now nobody has an answer to. A new day brings in reports of new rifts in the Indian team and that is far from healthy. There have been a series of losses that are tough to swallow, but it is the environment of the Indian camp that is being closely watched.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced India's squad for the Champions Trophy on January 18, 2025. What grabbed many eyeballs was the delay in the announcement. The scheduled time to announce the team was 12:30 PM IST, but a meeting between the Chief Selector, the captain and the Head Coach delayed the announcement which left the stakeholders of the event miffed

More Disagreements Between Rohit, Gambhir And Agarkar: REPORT

Shubman Gill has been named as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team which clearly is an indications that the selectors are looking at him as the next captain of the Indian cricket team as far as the ODIs are concerned. Sanju Samson's snub too grabbed a lot of eyeballs as he has been in a good touch with the bat for quite sometime now.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had a series of disagreement over the squad which has now been announced. Gautam Gambhir was in favour of Hardik Pandya becoming Rohit Sharma's deputy for Champions Trophy, but Rohit and Agarkar wanted Gill to take up that role. The report also claimed that Gautam Gambhir wanted Sanju Samson to keep wickets for India in the Champions Trophy, but Rohit and Agarkar were in the favour of Rishabh Pant.

