Don Bradman's Baggy Green Cap Soars Among Collectors, Fetches Jaw-Dropping $250,000 In Auction

An iconic baggy green cap which was worn by Sir Don Bradman almost 80 years ago recently went under the hammer, and the collector community in the Sydney auction house went all in to get it. The iconic baggy green, which is recognized as the test cap for Cricket Australia, fetched a huge amount of money. Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to ever grace the game, Bradman's game-worn cap has a lot of significance and has a unique connection with India.

One of cricket's well-preserved memorabilia went under the hammer as Australian legend Don Bradman's baggy green was recently put up for auction. The cap, which was worn by the Australian legend, is nearly 80 years old and has visible signs of wear and tear. The collectable had 'Don Bradman' written in Ink, with the fabric cap being sun-faded and also had signs of insect damage while also having a torn peak. But the rare piece of history was a rager among the collectors as the bids raced to $250,000 in just ten minutes after it had a starting price of $160,000. After adding 'buyer's premium' fees, the total came to $310,000.

The iconic baggy green which went up in action is significant as he wore it while playing his last test series on home soil. He also scored his 100th first-class ton in that series. Additionally, at an auction in 2020, a different baggy green that the legendary Australian cricketer wore in his 1928 Test debut fetched $290,000 as the final bid.

How Are Sir Don's Baggy Greens Connected With India?

The recently auctioned-off baggy green cap of Sir Don Bradman has a major connection with India as he wore it during India's first international cricket tour. As per Bonhams, India visited Australia in the 1947-48 test series, and it was the visiting side's first international cricket tour as an independent country. It was Sir Don's final home series, where he amassed 715 runs at an average of 178.75 in six innings. He also smashed three hundreds and a double-hundred, as Australia won the series with a clean sweep of 4-0.