Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:15 IST, December 3rd 2024

Don Bradman's Baggy Green Cap Soars Among Collectors, Fetches Jaw-Dropping $250,000 In Auction

Sir Don Bradman's baggy green which he wore almost 80 years ago recently went up for auction in a Sydney auction house and fetched a huge amount of money.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Don Bradman and Wally Hammond at the toss ahead of the 1st Test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

An iconic baggy green cap which was worn by Sir Don Bradman almost 80 years ago recently went under the hammer, and the collector community in the Sydney auction house went all in to get it. The iconic baggy green, which is recognized as the test cap for Cricket Australia, fetched a huge amount of money. Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to ever grace the game, Bradman's game-worn cap has a lot of significance and has a unique connection with India.

Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Greens Fetches Humongous Bid In Auction

One of cricket's well-preserved memorabilia went under the hammer as Australian legend Don Bradman's baggy green was recently put up for auction. The cap, which was worn by the Australian legend, is nearly 80 years old and has visible signs of wear and tear. The collectable had 'Don Bradman' written in Ink, with the fabric cap being sun-faded and also had signs of insect damage while also having a torn peak. But the rare piece of history was a rager among the collectors as the bids raced to $250,000 in just ten minutes after it had a starting price of $160,000. After adding 'buyer's premium' fees, the total came to $310,000.

The iconic baggy green which went up in action is significant as he wore it while playing his last test series on home soil. He also scored his 100th first-class ton in that series. Additionally, at an auction in 2020, a different baggy green that the legendary Australian cricketer wore in his 1928 Test debut fetched $290,000 as the final bid.

Screengrab from Bonhams.com featuring the image of Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Greens

Also Read: Good News for Team India Ahead of 2nd Test vs Australia; WTC Final Road Looks Clearer

How Are Sir Don's Baggy Greens Connected With India? 

The recently auctioned-off baggy green cap of Sir Don Bradman has a major connection with India as he wore it during India's first international cricket tour. As per Bonhams, India visited Australia in the 1947-48 test series, and it was the visiting side's first international cricket tour as an independent country. It was Sir Don's final home series, where he amassed 715 runs at an average of 178.75 in six innings. He also smashed three hundreds and a double-hundred, as Australia won the series with a clean sweep of 4-0.

Don Bradman presented the cap to Pankaj Kumar Gupta, the tour manager for the Indian team, after the 1947–48 India tour of Australia. Gupta then handed it to Probir Kumar Sen, his nephew-in-law and the wicketkeeper for the Indian team. The present owner acquired it in 2003, as per Bonhams.  

Also Read: 'I'd Keep My Mouth Shut': Jaiswal Wows ENG Cricket Great After Unexpected Banter With Mitchell Starc

Updated 19:15 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.