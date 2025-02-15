You Look Perfect Tonight! Ed Sheeran Steals The Show While Donning Team India's T20 Kit During Gurugram Concert

During the Gurugram concert, Ed Sheeran captured the hearts of the audience with his soulful voice. During his performance, he paid tribute to the Indian cricket team by wearing one of their jerseys. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter wore Team India's T20 kit while singing ‘Shape of You’. The fans were surprised to witness the moment and they sang along with the singer.

Ed Sheeran Dons India Jersey During Gurugram Concert | See Image

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran is currently touring India and has visited several part of the country. He performed in places like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Shillong and is now on the verge of completing his tour. With his final show in Delhi, thousands of fans showed up for the pop sensation and jammed alongside him as he sang his popular songs. He had a special moment planned for the fans and also gave a tribute to Team India, who are currently touring in UAE for the Champions Trophy . The singer-songwriter wore an India jersey during his performance.

Image: Republic

Ed Sheeran had earlier won hearts with his blissful gesture when he wore a Rajasthan Royals jersey. The moment was special as it has the name of Shane Warne written on the back. The moment was special for the singer-songwriter as he was good friends with him and shared a common interest with Cricket. Ed wore the jersey and also got his hands dirty with the bat as he tried to play a few deliveries alongside RR’s own Riya Parag and Tushar Deshpande.

Team India Reach Dubai For Champions Trophy

On Saturday Morning, Team India had left for their travel to Dubai for the ICC champions Trophy and were seen arriving at the Mumbai International Airport entrance. In a video shared by the BCCI on X, the Rohit Sharma led side were seen heading into the hotel as the staff encouraged them upon their arrival.