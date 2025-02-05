England Add Much Needed Firepower And Experience For 1st ODI Against India, Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG Series Opener

England have named their starting lineup for the first ODI against India to be held in Nagpur on February 6. Joe Root has made his much anticipated comeback to the ODI team after a prolonged absence.

The 34-year-old has been the backbone of England and has been pivotal to his team's success in the long format. But he played an ODI game in 2023 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will head the three-pronged pace attack while Jacob Bethell has got the nod ahead of Jamie Overton. Following their 4-1 loss at the hand of the home side, Jos Buttler's side will use this platform to prepare his side for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.