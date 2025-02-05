Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • England Add Much Needed Firepower And Experience For 1st ODI Against India, Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG Series Opener

Published 18:21 IST, February 5th 2025

England Add Much Needed Firepower And Experience For 1st ODI Against India, Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG Series Opener

England have announced their playing XI for the ODI series opener to be played in Nagpur on February 6. Earlier the visitors lost the T20I series 4-1.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England players celebrate a wicket | Image: AP

England have named their starting lineup for the first ODI against India to be held in Nagpur on February 6. Joe Root has made his much anticipated comeback to the ODI team after a prolonged absence.

The 34-year-old has been the backbone of England and has been pivotal to his team's success in the long format. But he played an ODI game in 2023 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will head the three-pronged pace attack while Jacob Bethell has got the nod ahead of Jamie Overton. Following their 4-1 loss at the hand of the home side, Jos Buttler's side will use this platform to prepare his side for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

 

(More To Follow)

Updated 18:21 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
BREAKING LIVE: BJP Likely For Upset Win In Delhi, Predicts Exit Polls
Election News
Priyanka Goes Full Desi At Brother’s Haldi With MIL Denise, Mom Madhu
Entertainment News
Trump’s Statement On Iran Says ‘Want It To Be A Successful Country...'
World News
Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Delivery Timeline Revealed
Automobile News
Tirupati Temple Asks 18 Non-Hindu Staff to Transfer or Resign
India News
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result: Check Winner Now
Utility News
Step Inside Kangana Ranaut's New Cafe In The Lap Of Himalayas
Entertainment News
Single On Valentine's Day? 5 Activities To Indulge In On Your Own
Lifestyle News
Only One Live-in Relationship Registered in 10 Days in Uttarakhand
Election News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: