England Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG 1st T20I

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced its playing XI for the first T20I against India set to be played at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata on January 22. England will be led by wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler whereas Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will be opening the innings. Buttler himself will bat in at number whereas the middle order will consist of Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell. The pace battery also looks charged up which consists of Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Adil Rashid is the only spinner in the side. Eden Gardens is regarded as one of the high-scoring grounds in India and is known for its fast outfield, fans can expect a high-scoring match.

While, England have named there playing XI for the first T20I of the five-match series against India, Suryakumar Yadav and Co are yet to announce their lineup. The Indian team is enriched with young talent including Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. SKY and Sanju Samson have been in top form and showcased brilliant performances in the previous T20I series against South Africa.

The Indian team has hardly done anything wrong in the T20I format over the past two years. They only lost two games in the year 2024 and will look to begin 2025 on the same note. The Indian fans would also like to forget the wounds of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss and want to see their stars entertain the fans for which they are known.

ECB Announce Team For IND vs ENG 1st T20I