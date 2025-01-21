'People Spend Long Time': ENG Skipper Jos Buttler Sends Loud And Clear Message To The BCCI Over Restricting Families On Tours

Team India's debacle in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series prompted a huge change in the Indian Cricket Team. After coming back to the country, the BCCI issues some strict directives which need to be followed by all the centrally contracted players. One of the mandates has prompted a huge debate as it restricts the involvement of families while on away tours. Amid the chatter, England skipper Jos Buttler has offered his tough stance on the Indian cricket board's declaration over its players.

Buttler Flags The Issues Over BCCI's New Directives

As Indian players prepare to spend less time with their families during extended overseas tours due to the BCCI directive, England captain Jos Buttler stated that having spouses and kids on extended overseas assignments is crucial and has little bearing on the game. However, Buttler also claimed that families can be handled well and do not conflict with work obligations.

"I think it's important. We live in a day and age now, which is a very modern world, and I think it's great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that. There's a lot of cricket, people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID all that's been highlighted as well. Absolutely, I don't think it affects the cricket too much."

“I think it's something that is very manageable. Personally, from my point of view, I think it's really important to try and be able to share that with your family and lighten the load on being away from home,” Jos Buttler said.

England's Jos Buttler walks back after losing his wicket during the 3rd T20I match between West Indies and England at Grenada | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma To Discuss Controversial BCCI Rule With Higher-Ups

One controversial provision in the BCCI's recently released 10-point player disciplinary policy was the limited time spent with family members on tours. The provision limits family vacations longer than 45 days to no more than two weeks. Rohit Sharma, the captain of India for both Test and One-Day International matches, has already expressed his concerns about the announcement. While it wasn't meant for the media to hear, the mic captured his apprehension over the situation.

“Mere ko 1 dhed ghanta baithna padega. Ye sab bol rahe hai mere ko family-wamily ka. [I will have to sit for 1-1.5 hours, these guys are asking me about the family thing.]," Rohit said while speaking to BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar.