'Even If There Is 1% Chance': BCCI's Stance On Jasprit Bumrah Revealed As Champions Trophy Deadline Draws Closer

Pressure is mounting on BCCI as the deadline to submit the final squad for the Champions Trophy is looming on the horizon. India's main concern has been Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness who has been sidelined since the Sydney Test match in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah To Start Rehab At NCA

Bumrah has been named in the 15-member squad for the marquee ICC event and will now undergo his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As per a Times of India report, the 31-year-old had scans and other necessary medical assessments under the watchful eyes of BCCI's medical team and discussions have taken place after a thorough evaluation of his medical report. TOI also reported that the ace Indian pacer will now start his physical activity with the likes of some workouts in the gym followed by light bowling in the next two days.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Produces A Masterclass As India Defeat England In 2nd ODI To Win Series Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Will BCCI Name A Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah

ICC set a January 12 deadline for teams to make changes for the Champions Trophy and it has also been reported the BCCI is ready to play a waiting game for Bumrah which would mean a replacement is unlikely to be named. The Indian management took the same approach when Hardik Pandya got injured in the 2023 ODI World Cup .

Also Read: PCB Faces Severe Backlash As Poor Floodlight Blamed For Scary Rachin Ravindra Injury Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy

A source told BCCI, 'Even if there is a 1% chance, the BCCI is likely to wait. They did the same with Hardik Pandya as they waited for close to two weeks before getting Prasidh Krishna as a replacement. Even when Shubman Gill was down with dengue, they didn’t have any thoughts of looking for a replacement. Yes, those two incidents happened during the campaign, but the approach with Bumrah could well be no different. This is just the deadline to submit the squad, and they could approach the Event Technical Committee at a later stage to seek a replacement if he fails to regain fitness.'

