Ex-IND Opener Defends Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant's Poor Domestic Form With Bizarre Ranji Trophy Remark

Team India has been under the scanner for all the wrong reasons lately. The Indian team lost to New Zealand 3-0 on their home turf and later went on to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia by 3-1. Just to make matters more worse, India also lost a place in the World Test Championship finals which they at one point in time looked assured of. The Indian cricket team has hit the rock bottom, as far as Test cricket is concerned and the batting seems to be a huge worry.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made it mandatory for all the Indian international players to play domestic trophy whenever the schedule or their fitness permits. Superstars of Indian cricket such as Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and others are playing the ongoing Ranji Trophy, but things haven't turned out to be well for them.

Aakash Chopra Defends Indian Stars' Poor Ranji Trophy Form

The BCCI had sent India's international players to test their form and fine tune their red ball playing skills in the Ranji Trophy, but the Indian stars have continued to fail in domestic cricket. Rohit Sharma in particular is having the toughest time out of them all. The Indian Test skipper scored a combined total of 31 runs across both the innings that he played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now defended India's top international star with a remark on the Ranji Trophy.

'The truth is that whether you score runs or not, it won't make a difference to your career or Test form. The second part was probably more important than the first, that your Test form has nothing to do with it, as the next Test match is after five months', said Chopra

India's WTC 2027 Campaign Starts Against England

