'Where Was Kohli Supposed To Bat?': Ex-IND Cricketer Calls Indian Team Management Out Over Lack Of Clarity On Shreyas Iyer

IND vs ENG ODI Series: Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Jos Buttler's England by four wickets in the series opener that was played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The ongoing three-match ODI series is a much needed dress rehearsal for both the sides ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. India currently lead the series 1-0 and are much ahead of the visitors as far as their performances are concerned. Shubman Gill, with a valiant innings of 87 off 96 balls guided the Indian team to a dominant win.

Virat Kohli had been rested for the series opener as he had soreness in his right knee. This allowed the Indian team management to include Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI. The youngster opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma but managed to score only 15 runs. It will be interesting to see if India included Jaiswal in the next ODI, if Kohli regains full fitness.

Aakash Chopra Raises Big Question On Indian Team Management

After Shubman Gill's appointment as the vice-captain of the side, it was almost certain that he will open the Indian innings alongside Rohit Sharma with Virat coming in at his usual position, number three. But Virat Kohli's injury forced the Indian team to open with the Jaiswal-Rohit combo with Shubman coming in at number three.

Former India player Aakash Chopra has now questioned the team management about what they wish to do with Shreyas Iyer once Virat Kohli comes in. Iyer played a stunning knock of 59 from 36 deliveries in Nagpur to help India cruise towards a comfortable victory.

Rohit Sharma's Bad Patch Continues

Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed in the Nagpur ODI | Image: AP

