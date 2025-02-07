'Where Was Kohli Supposed To Bat?': Ex-IND Cricketer Calls Indian Team Management Out Over Lack Of Clarity On Shreyas Iyer

Search icon
Published 11:25 IST, February 7th 2025

Virat Kohli missed the first India vs England ODI due to a sore knee. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut for India in the series opener

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Abhishek Nayar, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir | Image: AP

IND vs ENG ODI Series: Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Jos Buttler's England by four wickets in the series opener that was played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The ongoing three-match ODI series is a much needed dress rehearsal for both the sides ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. India currently lead the series 1-0 and are much ahead of the visitors as far as their performances are concerned. Shubman Gill, with a valiant innings of 87 off 96 balls guided the Indian team to a dominant win.

Virat Kohli had been rested for the series opener as he had soreness in his right knee. This allowed the Indian team management to include Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI. The youngster opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma but managed to score only 15 runs. It will be interesting to see if India included Jaiswal in the next ODI, if Kohli regains full fitness.

Aakash Chopra Raises Big Question On Indian Team Management

After Shubman Gill's appointment as the vice-captain of the side, it was almost certain that he will open the Indian innings alongside Rohit Sharma with Virat coming in at his usual position, number three. But Virat Kohli's injury forced the Indian team to open with the Jaiswal-Rohit combo with Shubman coming in at number three.

Former India player Aakash Chopra has now questioned the team management about what they wish to do with Shreyas Iyer once Virat Kohli comes in. Iyer played a stunning knock of 59 from 36 deliveries in Nagpur to help India cruise towards a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ | 'India Don't Want To Try Too Much, Just Tick All Boxes Before Champions Trophy,' Says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's Bad Patch Continues

Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed in the Nagpur ODI | Image: AP

ALSO READ | Harshit Rana Unbothered By Criticism After Sound ODI Debut vs England

Things keep on getting worse for Rohit Sharma with every passing match. It seems as if Rohit Sharma's troubles will not end anytime soon, even in the white ball game. Sharma is a stalwart of white ball cricket, but his current form is doing him no good. In the first ODI against England, Rohit Sharma scored a total of 2 runs from the 7 deliveries that he played

