  • Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Launches Scathing Attack On ICC, Accuses Apex Body of Favouring India In Champions Trophy

Published 13:23 IST, January 7th 2025

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Launches Scathing Attack On ICC, Accuses Apex Body of Favouring India In Champions Trophy

India would be playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after the PCB agreed to the hybrid model.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam | Image: X/@therealpcb/Associated Press

India would be playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after the PCB agreed to the hybrid model. Now, it seems like the Pakistanis cannot digest this. Former Pakistan cricketer Salim Altaf has gone on record to claim that India will have an unfair advantage at the marquee event. As per Altaf, it is unfair for all the other teams as India would be playing all their matches at one venue and would not have to travel. Even if they make the knockouts, they continue to play their matches at the DIS. 

‘India is the only team that knows where it will play the semi-finals’

"India is the only team that knows where it will play the semi-finals and the final, while the other teams will only know that once the group stage is completed," the former Pakistan cricketer said told Dawn. 

Updated 13:23 IST, January 7th 2025

