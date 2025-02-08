'It's A Question For The ICC': David Warner Calls for International Opportunities and Well-Timed Home Leagues Like IPL, ILT20

Former Australia cricketer David Warner's commitment to function in the game remains steadfast as he continues his legacy in franchise cricket. As a part of the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Warner's efforts and the team's commitment steered the Capitals to the final of the International League T20, where they would lock horns against the Desert Vipers. Ahead of the competition, David Warner spoke about a couple of subjects, including the need for young talent's proper nourishment and giving it back to the game by staying in franchise cricket.

David Warner Pushes For More International Competitions and Well-Timed Domestic Leagues For Young Talent

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the ILT20 Final, David Warner spoke out on the need for the proper management of International for the development of young talents in cricket to shape the future of the game. The Dubai Capitals star pointed out that the upstart cricketers are trying to find a window to take part in local T20 leagues, which hampers the timeline for international cricket. Warner added the ICC needs to deal with the situation and figure a way out.

"The future of cricket is basically getting the best players to play in the tournament at the right time. Each country, once they have their own 20-20 tournament, T10 tournaments, and it's important that you can showcase your home talent as well because you want to grow your home talent, therefore play International cricket. The unfortunate thing is everyone's trying to find a window to do that. But by doing that window as well, you are hindering international games as well.

"England have five-Test match series always at home, we have five-Test match series at home, India has a five-Test match series at home, and you got to try and fit in that, your home competition league. IPL goes for almost 85 days, there's a big window there. The calendar year, you got ILT20, Champions Trophy . This time next year, you got the World Cup as well at the same time, you have the SA League and Big Bash. The window for International cricket is very small, but your best players are not able to play in their home tournament because of International cricket. It's a question for the ICC," David Warner said to Republic World.

David Warner Commits to Franchise Cricket in ILT20, Emphasizes Giving Back to the Sport

After retiring from International cricket, David Warner has been active in various franchises like the BBL, ILT20 and more. To give it back to the game of cricket, Warner has been working with the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 to guide the upstarts around him and is ready to stick around for a while to help them out. The former Aussie opener also saw the need to stay healthy and perform well, which is the game's crucial factor.

"For me and all the guys that are playing, it's an opportunity to give back. It's an opportunity that we get to go out and showcase to the young kids how to go about the business, how to mature in cricket. I think we owe the game; the game owes us nothing. We can hang around a little bit longer just to help. It's great. At the end of the day, we are gonna be able to perform, stay fit and healthy, and that's what's important about this game," The Dubai Capitals megastar said.