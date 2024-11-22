Faf Du Plessis Shines For Morrisville Samp Army, Johnson Charles Anchors Northern Warriors To Win

The Abu Dhabi T10 2024 continued to entertain the fans with some exciting encounters on the second of the tournament at the Zayed Stadium. Delhi Bulls were up against Northern Warriors in the first match of the day and the Warriors rode on an exceptional batting display from Johnson Charles to go over the line by 7 wickets and one over to spare while chasing a target of 110.

The Colin Munro-led side Northern Warriors lost early wickets and were in a spot of bother at 31/3 when Charles joined hands with Sherfane Rutherford to bail the side out of a tricky situation. The two batters stitched an unbeaten partnership of 79 runs for the fourth wicket.

Charles took on Naveen-ul-Haq in the penultimate over and hammered six maximums in the over to win the match for his side. The right-handed batter scored 54* off 23 that included 6 sixes and a couple of fours. On the other hand, Rutherford too chipped in with 20* off 12.

Earlier, Delhi Bulls put up 109/6 in 10 overs. James Vince top-scored with 27 off 16 while Adam Lyth scored 25 off 10 for the side. For the Northern Warriors, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers after returned with bowling figures of 1/15 in 2 overs.

Faf du Plessis shines for Morrisville Samp Army

In the second match of the day, Morrisville Samp Army's batters and especially Faf du Plessis unleashed a stunning performance as the side posted 135/1 in 10 overs. Du Plessis along with his opening partner Sharjeel Khan scored a first-wicket partnership of 61 before Sharjeel departed for 14 off 12.

But the Proteas batter continued his riveting display of batting and was joined by Andries Gous. Faf pushed the paddle in the 9th over of the innings when he hit Sunil Narine for four sixes in the over and collected a total of 25 runs. While he struck 75* off 32, Gous ended up getting 41* off 16.