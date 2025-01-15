Fan Puts His Car At Risk In Attempt To Get A Picture With Australia Cricketer Sam Konstas, Video Goes VIRAL

The fandom over Sam Konstas has heavily increased after the commencement of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 19-year-old rapidly rose to fame after debuting against Team India in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. Konstas' aggressive display against the Men in Blue and engaging in a heated confrontation with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were some of his premier moments from his debut series. As Cricket Australia's next big thing, fans are particularly attracted to the cricketer. A video shows a fan hurriedly chasing him down, but what happened after has gone viral over social media.

Fan Chasing Sam Konstas Mistakenly Crashes Car Into Stationery Vehicle | Video VIRAL

A video, which has been going viral over social media platforms, shows a CCTV capture showing Australia opener Sam Konstas walking across the road with his kit bag. A fan hurriedly parked his car in order to catch up with him and parked his car in the side. He jumped out of the car and rushed the way Konstas was headed to.

However, the car was seen rolling down as it was parked on a slope. The fan realized his mistake that he forgot to engage the parking brake after seeing his car going downhill. The fan tried to rush back to his car and risked himself to stop the vehicle from getting hit. But it was already late, as the car faced a minor collision with a stationary car. BBL's Sydney Thunder shared the video on their Instagram page.

Sam Konstas Speaks On The Jasprit Bumrah Confrontation At Sydney Test

Sam Konstas was seen in a heated confrontation with Jasprit Bumrah at the Sydney Test. It went on to become the most-debated moment in the series, and what happened after that was nothing less than memorable as Bumrah took Usman Khawaja's wicket. After the match, the young batter acknowledged that Khawaja was attempting to waste time and that he didn't get overly intimidated by the Indian pace spearhead.