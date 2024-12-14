'A Little Bit Surprised': Former Batting Coach Praises IND's Team Changes For 3rd Test Against AUS

India made two changes as they announced their playing XI for the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. India got all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja back into the squad along with fast bowler Akash Deep. The first day of the test match between India and Australia has been spoiled due to rain and currently there are no signs of play resuming. As the players stepped on to the pitch to get into action, a former Indian batting coach has praised India's batting changes for the third test.

Former Indian Batting Coach Praises India's Team Changes For Third Test

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar while on commentary praised Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in the Indian line-up due to the ability he brings with both bat and ball.

"He (Jadeja) has always been the first choice spinner in overseas conditions and that's where India has won a lot of overseas test matches in recent times, and I was a little bit surprised that, maybe the team management would have got swayed away by the performances of Washington Sundar in the previous test series against New Zealand, but those conditions were totally different," said Sanjay Bangar while on commentary during the first day of the third test.

‘His Record As A Batter Also Helps The Team’: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar further praised Ravindra Jadeja's skills with the bat as the player can provide not just with the ball.

Read More: Rain Plays Spoil Sport As Play To Be Delayed Further Between AUS and IND

"I'm glad that they resorted to someone like a Jadeja, who may not have to do a lot of work in the first innings. His record as a batter also helps the team get useful runs in the lower order of the innings as well, which has been significant in helping one win overseas matches," added Sanjay Bangar to his statements about Ravindra Jadeja.