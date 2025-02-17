Search icon
Updated 16:59 IST, February 17th 2025

Former South Africa Cricketer JP Duminy Announces Divorce, Ends 12-year Long Relationship With Wife

Former Proteas Men cricketer JP Duminy has announced that he has separated from his wife, Sue. The couple divorced after a 12-year-long marriage.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
JP Duminy | Image: AP Photo

Former South Africa Cricketer JP Duminy has officially announced that he is divorced and has separated from his wife. The former South Africa cricketer ended his 12-year-long marital relationship with his wife, Sue Duminy. They have also urged everyone to respect their privacy as they go through a transitional phase in life. The reason for the couple's separation has not been determined either.

JP Duminy Divorce: Ex-SA Star, Wife Sue Announce Separation After 12-Year Long Marriage

Former South Africa star JP Duminy, who has played in the IPL with multiple teams like the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, has hit a major roadblock in life. The retired Proteas star's relationship status has been under speculation as cracks began to form, leading to a lot of attention. The ex-Proteas star puts an end to all the conversation with a statement over the social media platform Instagram.

"Hi peeps. After much consideration, Sue and I have decided to part ways. We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and blessed with two beautiful daughters. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition. Though our paths diverge, we remain friends and our separation amicable. Thank you for your understanding and support during this time. Much love. JP & Sue," JP Duminy posted on social media platform Instagram.

Sue Duminy has also posted a similar statement on her social media page.

Image: Instagram@sueduminy [Screengrab]

Ex-MI Cricketer Says Separation Was Amicable

JP Duminy and his wife Sue had tied the knot in the year 2011 and have two daughters from their marriage. They had been a popular couple in the sports fraternity, and their sudden announcement might be shocking. However, it looked like cracks had begun to form since late 2024 as the couple no longer made public appearances together and had also unfollowed each other from social media. They also stopped posting pictures of them as a couple, sparking considerable buzz.

In the statement, the former MI star said they have gone separate ways in life, but they remain as friends and added that their separation has been amicable. Their statement emphasized the respect they have for each other despite separation, but it will be an immense shock to South African cricket fans.

Published 16:59 IST, February 17th 2025

