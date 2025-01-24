Search icon
  • Former Tasmania Pacer Adam Griffith Appointed As Cricket Australia's National Fast-bowling Coach

Published 22:22 IST, January 24th 2025

Former Tasmania Pacer Adam Griffith Appointed As Cricket Australia's National Fast-bowling Coach

Adam Griffith has been named Cricket Australia's new national pace bowling coach in an effort to develop the country's future quicks. Griffith would be in charge of getting the upcoming group ready for more difficult tasks like Test cricket.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Adam Griffith | Image: BCCI/IPL

Cricket Australia has appointed Adam Griffith as its new national pace bowling coach with an aim of grooming Australia's next generation of quicks.

With Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all on the wrong side of 30, Griffith would be tasked with preparing the next batch for bigger assignments like Test cricket.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, "The role was first advertised back in October as an Australia-based position to oversee the management of fast bowlers across international and domestic programmes, in a bid to prevent the spate of injuries that have been occurring and ensure a more coordinated approach to the handling of Australia's quicks." Griffith, 46, will work under Australia men's coach Andrew McDonald and current bowling coach Daniel Vettori.

He will also be reporting to CA's head of national teams Ben Oliver, having worked previously with him in Western Australia.

Griffith, who is currently Victoria's bowling coach, has also coached Tasmania and BBL team Hobart Hurricanes.

He has also worked as bowling coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC.

He has also done short stints with the Australia men's team on bilateral tours in 2012 and 2016 and the 2019 ODI World Cup. 

Updated 22:22 IST, January 24th 2025

