Friction & Fallout: Star Egos Clash In Team India After Australia Rout, Gambhir's Tenure Triggers Nightmares Of Chappell Era

The recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has done the Indian team no good. India not only lost the coveted Border-Gavaskar silverware, but also a spot in the prestigious World Test Championship (WTC) Finals. Australia defeated India 3-1 in the series and things look far from good as far as the Indian dressing room is concerned. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir 's ways are being questioned now with the Indian team losing six out of their last ten Test matches. to dissect thigs further, India have won only two Test matches and the other two have ended in a draw.

The sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the Brisbane Test sparked a series of controversies around the Indian Team and they have refused to die down. This did escalate to a different level altogether after Rohit Sharma decided to sit out of the Sydney Test. Rohit was lacklustre with the bat in the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and this did not help his case. Ahead of the Sydney Test match, coach Gautam Gambhir also criticized people who were leaking the conversations happening inside the dressing room.

Gautam Gambhir Reignites The Nightmares Of Chappell Era

Gautam Gambhir's era has reignited the scares that the Greg Chappell era left on the Indian cricket team. The things that are happening between Gambhir and Rohit are exactly the same thing that happened between Chappell and Ganguly back in 2005. Rohit made a huge statement during the Sydney Test match that he is not going anywhere, anytime soon and is not mulling over retirement.

A report in the Indian Express stated that a senior player in the Indian dressing room was projecting himself as 'Mr. Fix It' and he pitched his name to become the interim Indian captain till the time the youngsters are ready to take on the leadership role. Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari did criticize Gautam Gambhir and said that the Indian Head Coach was a hypocrite and did not know how to manage things. Virat Kohli as of now is being speculated to be Indian cricket's 'Mr. Fix It'. Robin Uthappa also spoke on the entire matter in detail and said that Indian cricket's Mr. Fix It should be named and shamed publicly.

The superstar culture in the Indian team is also being called out on a consistent basis. The BCCI has reportedly put in few measures in place which restricts the players to travel with their families. The Indian team is currently in shambles and the BCCI has to intervene to put matters in place.

Gautam Gambhir Under The Scanner

Gautam Gambhir's position as India's head coach hangs in the balance, with the BCCI set to reassess his role after the Champions Trophy next month. The team's poor performance under his leadership, including six losses in 10 Tests and a bilateral ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka, has raised concerns.

Gambhir's efforts to dismantle the "superstar culture" within the team have reportedly created discontent among players. The tension is palpable, with speculation about a rift between Gambhir and prominent players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose international futures are uncertain due to their poor form .