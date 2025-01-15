Gautam Gambhir Caught In Fresh Controversy, Rumors Of Rift With His Coaching Staff Shocks Indian Cricket Fans

The Indian Cricket Team is caught in a world of controversy in the Gautam Gambhir era. Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach, a sharp decline has been seen in the performance of the T20 World Champions across all three formats. India's performance in the test series against New Zealand was nothing less of dismal as the Kiwis white washed India 3-0 at home. Following the 3-0 white wash at home, India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

With the defeat against Australia, India were also knocked out of the World Test Championship finals. Amidst all of this several reports have come out of the Indian dressing room of players and coaching staff reportedly being unhappy with Gautam Gambhir and also there being rumors of rifts amongst the players and the coach.

Gautam Gambhir ‘Scolded’ Morne Morkel During BGT

A report published by the Times of India has come out stating that Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir scolded bowling coach Morne Morkel during India's tour of Australia for arriving late to the field. According to the report, Morne Morkel arrived late to the training field due to him attending a personal meeting. As Morkel arrived late to the field, Gautam Gambhir scolded him on the ground in-front of everyone.

According to a source citied by the Times Of India, "Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It’s up to these two to sort it out for the team to function smoothly.”

According to sources and reports, BCCI has been closely monitoring the situation of the coaching staff.

BCCI To Evaluate Gambhir's Position As Head Coach After CT 2025

Amidst all of the drama coming out of the Indian dressing room and the Indian team's string of bad performances, the BCCI is set to evaluate Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the Indian head coach following the end of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

"If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach's position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup but the process of evaluation continues.