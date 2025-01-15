Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Gautam Gambhir Caught In Fresh Controversy, Rumors Of Rift With His Coaching Staff Shocks Indian Cricket Fans

Published 14:50 IST, January 15th 2025

Gautam Gambhir Caught In Fresh Controversy, Rumors Of Rift With His Coaching Staff Shocks Indian Cricket Fans

Gautam Gambhir is under fire from all corners. The Indian team under Gambhir has lost six Test matches out of the last ten played both at home and overseas.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Gambhir addresses Indian Cricket team. | Image: BCCI

The Indian Cricket Team is caught in a world of controversy in the Gautam Gambhir era. Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach, a sharp decline has been seen in the performance of the T20 World Champions across all three formats. India's performance in the test series against New Zealand was nothing less of dismal as the Kiwis white washed India 3-0 at home. Following the 3-0 white wash at home, India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. 

With the defeat against Australia, India were also knocked out of the World Test Championship finals. Amidst all of this several reports have come out of the Indian dressing room of players and coaching staff reportedly being unhappy with Gautam Gambhir and also there being rumors of rifts amongst the players and the coach. 

Gautam Gambhir ‘Scolded’ Morne Morkel During BGT 

A report published by the Times of India has come out stating that Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir scolded bowling coach Morne Morkel during India's tour of Australia for arriving late to the field. According to the report, Morne Morkel arrived late to the training field due to him attending a personal meeting. As Morkel arrived late to the field, Gautam Gambhir scolded him on the ground in-front of everyone. 

According to a source citied by the Times Of India, "Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It’s up to these two to sort it out for the team to function smoothly.” 

Read More: Friction & Fallout: Star Egos Clash In Team India After Australia Rout,

According to sources and reports, BCCI has been closely monitoring the situation of the coaching staff.  

BCCI To Evaluate Gambhir's Position As Head Coach After CT 2025

Amidst all of the drama coming out of the Indian dressing room and the Indian team's string of bad performances, the BCCI is set to evaluate Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the Indian head coach following the end of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.  

Read More: 'You Start Losing Faith': AB De Villiers' Blunt Take On Gambhir vs Rohit

"If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach's position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup but the process of evaluation continues.

"Sport is result-oriented and till now, Gambhir hasn't given any tangible results," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. 

Updated 14:50 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
play-icon
02:00
Gautam Gambhir REFUSES Twice to Speak on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts
Videos
Now Central Govt Employees Can Travel Via Tejas and Vande Bharat Trains
India News
Madan Lal's Bombshell Comment On Gambhir-Rohit & Other Controversies
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
Gautam Gambhir Confronted, REFUSES to Answer Questions
Videos
play-icon
02:00
Indian Army's Robotic Dogs Steal The Show At Army Day Parade In Pune
Videos
The Celebration of Indian Festivals Like Diwali in Canadian Cities
Initiatives
play-icon
02:00
BCCI May Limit Players' Family Stay on Tours, Ex-VP Ravi Sawant Opposes
Videos
BTS' J Hope Announces 1st Solo World Tour; Know Countries, Tickets Sale
Entertainment News
BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Downplays Huge Rift That Has Divided Team India...
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: