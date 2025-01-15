'You Start Losing Faith': AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma Controversy

Indian cricket in many ways is reliving the Greg Chappell era and it is not a good sign for things to come in the future. The Champions Trophy is just around the corner and the Indian team is caught in controversies that will certainly do no good to the players of the team. The 3-0 home Test series loss to New Zealand and then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle has put the spotlight firmly on the Indian team. The futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir look uncertain, but the reports of rift in the Indian dressing room have made matters worse for the Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to review Gautam Gambhir's performance after the culmination of the Champions Trophy. Gautam Gambhir's contract as the Team India Head Coach runs till 2027, till the time the next ODI World Cup has been played. Voices of dissent around Gautam Gambhir's credentials as a Head Coach are becoming louder with every passing day and the future of the Indian cricket team at this point in time looks bleak.

AB De Villiers' Big Remark On The Sad State Of Indian Dressing Room

According to a report in The Indian Express, a senior member in the Indian cricket team had been projecting himself as 'Mr. Fix It' throughout the Australian tour adding to more pressure on skipper Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Speaking on the issue, former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru player AB De Villiers gave his insight into the matter.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence on Controversial Retirement During BGT

'The dressing room is crucial, especially away from home. It’s easier at home. I have no doubt that the Indian team dressing room might have lost that a little bit over the last weeks in Australia. When you start losing faith in each other, you might as well sit on the sides and hand over the trophy. I don’t have facts with regards to the Indian dressing room. I’ll wait for facts to see who’s been niggling with who!', said De Villiers.

BCCI To Revaluate Gambhir's Performance

Loading...

Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach will be "revaluated" on the basis of India's Champions Trophy performance next month amid concerns that there is discontent in the dressing room due to his push to end the long-prevalent "superstar culture" in the team. Since Gambhir took over in July last year, the Indian team has lost six out of 10 Tests and also a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.