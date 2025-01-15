Search icon
  • BIG BREAKING: Gautam Gambhir Confronted, REFUSES to Answer Questions on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts

Published 15:51 IST, January 15th 2025

BIG BREAKING: Gautam Gambhir Confronted, REFUSES to Answer Questions on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts

When questioned by the reporter, Gautam Gambhir appeared taken aback by the sudden inquiry and refused to provide any answer.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gautam Gambhir confronted | Image: Republic World

In a dramatic turn of events, Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was confronted by a Republic Media Network reporter at his residence in New Delhi. The reporter questioned Gambhir about the alleged internal feud within the team, which has been making headlines since India's 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Republic TV confronts Gautam Gambhir

The confrontation comes amidst reports of a rift between Gautam Gambhir and Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Reports suggest that the two have had differences in opinion, which have affected the team's dynamics.

When questioned by the reporter, Gautam Gambhir appeared taken aback by the sudden inquiry and refused to provide any answer. The head coach's response, or lack thereof, has only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans and pundits wondering about the truth behind the alleged feud.

The Indian cricket team has been under intense scrutiny since their disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. The loss has raised questions about the team's leadership, strategy, and overall cohesion as it impacted their chance of reaching the World Test Championship final.

Updated 15:51 IST, January 15th 2025

