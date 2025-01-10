'Actions Don't Match His Words': Gautam Gambhir's Ex-KKR Teammate Accuses Him Of Favouritism And Picking Foreign Coaches

Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of the Indian team amid great fanfare. Gambhir had been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that won the Indian Premier League in 2024 and great things were expected out of him. Not to forget that Gambhir did not have any prior experience of coaching a side either in ODIs or Tests and maybe this has now started to reflect in India's recent performances.

Alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir too is being held responsible for India's debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Fans and experts have continuously questioned his credentials as a Head Coach of an international team. Several reports suggested that Gambhir's job might be on the line if India fail to win the Champions Trophy. After a series loss against Australia, India also failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Finals.

Manoj Tiwary Tears Into Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary was a part of the Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2012. Not only Gambhir, but his support staff including the likes of Morne Morkel, Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar are also being bashed. Not to forget the fact that Morkel, Doeschate and Nayar have all been closely associated with Kolkata Knight Riders.

'Actions don't match Gautam Gambhir's words. Why did I call him a hypocrite? It is because of one of his interviews if you remember. In one of the interviews, he said, ‘All these foreign coaches, all the guys who come from abroad, have no emotions, they have no feelings. Then his time came and he had to hire Team India's support staff. Why did he put forward the names of Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel? He got everything he wanted but he is not able to produce the results', said Tiwary while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Gautam Gambhir's Record As Team India Head Coach