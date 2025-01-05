'Result-Oriented Wickets': Gautam Gambhir Praises SCG Pitch Amid Criticism From Sunil Gavaskar

The SCG pitch has sparked a heated debate, with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar labeling it "not ideal" for a Test match, while India's head coach Gautam Gambhir praised it as "spicy" and “result-oriented”. The pitch certainly lived up to its billing, with a staggering 26 wickets falling on the first two days, followed by four Indian and four Australian batsmen being dismissed on day three, as bowlers dominated the proceedings.

Gautam Gambhir's comments highlighted the pitch's ability to offer something for everyone, with both bowlers and batsmen having opportunities to make an impact. In contrast, Gavaskar expressed concerns that the pitch may not be conducive to a long, drawn-out Test match, citing its lack of longevity. The debate underscores the challenges of preparing pitches that balance the needs of both bowlers and batsmen.

"It's been some really nice wickets. It's good for Test cricket as well. There was enough for the bowlers, and there was enough for the batters as well. But that is what's going to keep Test cricket alive," Gambhir said during the press conference after India lost the fifth Test.

"And this was not the typical Sydney wicket, what we normally are used to or we've seen in the past as well. But then this is how Test cricket needs to be played. Result-oriented wickets. I know we talk a lot about when we go back home about turning wickets, but this was as spicy as probably what we get back home."

Sunil Gavaskar, however, had criticised the SCG track during the final session on Saturday.

"When I saw the pitch, I did say the cows could have gone and grazed on it," Gavaskar said on ABC Sport.

"This is not the ideal Test match pitch that you want because you want it to go into the fourth or the fifth day. Unless there is rain, I don’t see us being here on day four.” Gavaskar said it would have attracted criticism from Australian and England cricketers if a similar wicket had been provided in India.

"All hell would have broken loose. There would have been all kinds of innuendos, all sorts of comments about 'Is this a good pitch?'" he said.

"Even former players who played on this pitch before were so surprised. We had Glenn McGrath saying he'd never seen that much grass on the pitch. The point is, when you go overseas, you have to be prepared to play on the surface."

We are not moaners, we are not whingers

The 75-year-old former batter also criticised former players for complaining about tough Indian pitches.

"Over the years, have you ever heard a former Indian cricketer complain about conditions? They accept that's what playing overseas is all about,” Gavaskar said.

"We are not moaners, we are not whingers. When we go (abroad) and play cricket, we will tough it out, and if we are beaten, we are beaten. We understand that overseas it's very difficult to beat home teams. You'll never find us complaining.

"But 15 wickets in a day in India, man, there would be hell."