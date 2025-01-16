Gautam Gambhir Retaliates Against Superstar Culture In Team India, Speaks To The BCCI Demanding Big Changes: REPORT

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the Indian head coach has reignited the nightmares of the Greg Chappell era. Under Gautam Gambhir, Team India has lost six out of their previous ten Test matches and have managed to win only two. This also includes Team India's 3-0 home Test series loss to New Zealand prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has made matters more worse for Team India and they have also crashed out of the World Test Championship 2025 Finals.

The Indian dressing room is in shambles and there are no doubts about it. Everybody wants the leadership role and everybody is insecure, but what unites the members of the Indian team is their reluctancy to perform on the field and that showed in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. There are no doubts about the fact that Gautam Gambhir is trying to challenge the superstar culture in the team, but that is not going down too well with the superstars of the team.

Gautam Gambhir Demands Big Changes: Reports

Gautam Gambhir's was appointed the Head Coach of the Indian team with great expectations. Experts and fans all across the globe thought that the former India player was the right man to take the Indian team forward. But rifts in the Indian team and Gambhir's silence on the entire matter indicates towards the fact that all is not well within the Indian team.

According to a report in India Today, Gautam Gambhir has spoken about the indiscipline that exists in the Indian team. The report also states that there should be changes in the team and wants stricter guidelines to be imposed within the team. The report also states that the players of the Indian team formed small groups during the Australian tours and there was only one complete team dinner which the Head Coach did not like.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Defy Gautam Gambhir