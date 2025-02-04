'We're Going To Grow': Gautam Gambhir Sheds Light On The Reasons Behind Suryakumar Yadav's Appointment As T20I Captain

Suryakumar Yadav has been leading the Indian team exceptionally well in the T20I format, the shortest international format of the sport. After Rohit Sharma retired from the T20I format, the Indian cricket team is yet to lose the series in the T20I format. India recently defeated England 4-1 and that is a testament to their dominance in the shortest format of the sport. The Indian T20I team is a perfect blend of both youth and experience and this formula has been working exceptionally well as far as the T20Is are concerned.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. The 'Men in Blue' are the defending champions of the World T20 title and they have been shaping up nicely as an unit to defend their crown next year.

Gambhir Opens Up On SKY's Appointment As T20I Skipper

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed India's T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma retired from the shortest international format. This was the same time when Gautam Gambhir was appointed as India's Head Coach. This decision surprised many experts and fans because Hardik Pandya was being seen as Rohit Sharma's successor in the T20I format. But so far, things have been exceptional for India under Surya.

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav | Image: PTI

Gautam Gambhir recently spoke about Suryakumar Yadav and his working relationship with the T20I captain.' Me and Surya have been on the same page when we talk about selflessness and fearlessness. But yes, we want to be more smart going forward, because that is how we're going to grow as a T20 team, and hopefully in all the other formats as well. But I think the guys have been absolutely phenomenal. They've got the skills, they've got the temperament, they've got all the ability', said Gambhir, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

India Set Their Sights On Champions Trophy