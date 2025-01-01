Search icon
  'Absolute Genius': Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off An All-Time Great Catch In BBL, Leaves Everyone In Shock - WATCH

Published 18:12 IST, January 1st 2025

'Absolute Genius': Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off An All-Time Great Catch In BBL, Leaves Everyone In Shock - WATCH

The catch has quickly become a strong contender for Catch of the Year, with fans and pundits taking to social media to praise Glenn Maxwell's incredible effort.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Glenn Maxwell's catch in BBL | Image: BBL

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, has once again showcased his incredible fielding skills, pulling off an all-time great catch in the 2024-25 Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars.

The incident occurred when Brisbane Heat's Will Prestwidge hit a shot to long-on off Dan Lawrence's delivery, which appeared to be sailing over the boundary line. However, Glenn Maxwell, known for his athleticism and agility, had other plans.

In a jaw-dropping effort, Glenn Maxwell managed to flick the ball back in mid-air, preventing it from crossing the boundary. He then returned to the field and completed the catch with secure hands, leaving the crowd and his teammates in awe.

Is this already the best catch of the year?

The catch has quickly become a strong contender for Catch of the Year, with fans and pundits taking to social media to praise Glenn Maxwell's incredible effort.

Glenn Maxwell, widely regarded as one of the most talented all-rounders in the world, has a reputation for producing match-winning performances with his bat, ball, and fielding. His exceptional athleticism and fielding skills make him a valuable asset to any team.

After being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Glenn Maxwell was snapped up by his former side Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 Crores. The move marks a return to the franchise where Maxwell had a successful stint from 2014 to 2017, and again in 2020.

Mitchell Starc Will Push Through The Rib Injury To Play The Final BGT Test: Alex Carey

Nathan McSweeney Looking To Return To Test Side Once Usman Khawaja Calls It A Day

Updated 18:15 IST, January 1st 2025

IPL Punjab Kings

