'Graph Goes up And Down…Like Their Country’ - Ex-India Opener MOCKS Pakistan Cricket Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In a couple of days time, the Pakistan cricket team would be playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain-raiser against New Zealand. The Pakistan side, led by Mohammed Rizwan, are the hosts and hence there is extra pressure on the team. While the Pakistan side would be one of the contenders, their unpredictability remains a constant and that is a worry. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra who follows Pakistan cricket closely, gave his two cents. In a bid to subtly roast Pakistan, Chopra reckons their cricket is just like their country. The former India opener reckons the graph of Pakistan cricket goes up and down, just like their country.

‘They are inconsistent’

“Secondly, they are inconsistent. Their graph goes up and down. They rarely have a flat line. They are probably like their country. Their country also goes like that, up and down. The same is reflected in their cricket team,” Chopra said “They are volatile. They are an unpredictable side. Pakistan’s middle name is unpredictable. So imploding under pressure and an unpredictable side, those are a couple of issues. Can Pakistan overcome that? That is my question mark because they will be under pressure.”

Pakistan at CT 2025

After failing to perform in the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan-led by new skipper Mohammad Rizwan will play their tournament's opener against New Zealand. The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India for their second league match. The defending champions will face Bangladesh in their last league match on February 27.