'Great Bowler, Greater B***y': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Uses Sexualised Slang To Laud His Performance
After the day's play, Sanjana Ganesan took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Jasprit Bumrah in action. She added a humourous caption to the image.
Jasprit Bumrah 's remarkable performance on the first day of the opening Test against Australia in Perth has become a major talking point, not just for his outstanding bowling, but also thanks to a cheeky Instagram post by his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The 30-year-old fast bowler, who led Team India's attack as a stand-in captain, was in sensational form, claiming key wickets and helping his side gain the upper hand. However, it was his wife’s playful tribute to him that quickly grabbed attention on social media.
Sanjana Ganesan's playful comment for husband Jasprit Bumrah
After the day's play, Sanjana Ganesan took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Jasprit Bumrah in action. Along with the image, she added a humorous caption that read, “Great bowler, even greater b***y." The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments as fans of the couple reacted to her bold and playful compliment.
Sanjana Ganesan, a television presenter and former reality show contestant, is no stranger to sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media. However, this post has set the eyes rolling, especially due to the use of the word "b***y," which many perceived as a sexually charged reference.
The playful post has sparked a mix of reactions from fans and followers. Some lauded Sanjana Ganesan for her lighthearted but bold message. Others, however, questioned whether the sexualized tone was appropriate, particularly given the public nature of her platform.
As far as the match is concerned, India made a comeback following a disappointing start with the bat, leaving Australia reeling at 67/7 at the end of the day's play. Australia finished the day trailing India by 83 runs with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc on strike. Earlier in the day, Nitish Reddy and Rishabh Pant helped India manage a paltry score of 150 runs after the visitors witnessed yet another batting collapse.
